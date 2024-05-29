No one will stop people if they block traffic - the official gave advice on how to encourage two agricultural companies to repair the road

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7699 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141335 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241112 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172297 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111695 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43529 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107619 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64512 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220509 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206969 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232986 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220082 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 7699 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15732 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22506 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107619 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111695 views
No one will stop people if they block traffic - the official gave advice on how to encourage two agricultural companies to repair the road

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118311 views

The official gave advice on how to encourage two agricultural companies to repair the road.

Residents who accuse two agricultural companies of destroying roads with their heavy vehicles can organize and take decisive action. Thus, they encourage businessmen to allocate funds for its repair. This opinion was voiced by the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik in a comment UNN.

Details

"If people organize themselves, no one will stop them if they block the road for trucks. We had such situations in communities when people blocked the road.

If the owners (of heavy vehicles) had a conscience, they would allocate funds for the community. The community could send them to us as co – financing (for road repairs-Ed.).

When we had funds, we tried to give a lot where there was co-financing, and the community is interested in the road. They allocated significant amounts, " Misnik said.

At the same time, the official noted that this year it is unlikely to be possible to do this, because there are practically no funds for roads in the regional budget.

At the same time, according to him, it is possible to find legal opportunities for agricultural firms to independently finance road repairs.

Of course, we should still have control over the quality of work, technical supervision. Although, we have not yet had such precedents," Mysnik added.

context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". This Road is also used by regular and school buses.   

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums

