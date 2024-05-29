No one will stop people if they block traffic - the official gave advice on how to encourage two agricultural companies to repair the road

Residents who accuse two agricultural companies of destroying roads with their heavy vehicles can organize and take decisive action. Thus, they encourage businessmen to allocate funds for its repair. This opinion was voiced by the head of the Department of operational maintenance of highways of the Capital Construction Department of Chernihiv RMA Alexander Mysnik in a comment UNN.

Details

"If people organize themselves, no one will stop them if they block the road for trucks. We had such situations in communities when people blocked the road.

If the owners (of heavy vehicles) had a conscience, they would allocate funds for the community. The community could send them to us as co – financing (for road repairs-Ed.).

When we had funds, we tried to give a lot where there was co-financing, and the community is interested in the road. They allocated significant amounts, " Misnik said.

At the same time, the official noted that this year it is unlikely to be possible to do this, because there are practically no funds for roads in the regional budget.

At the same time, according to him, it is possible to find legal opportunities for agricultural firms to independently finance road repairs.

Of course, we should still have control over the quality of work, technical supervision. Although, we have not yet had such precedents," Mysnik added.

context

Residents of Chernihiv region complain that the road section between the settlements of Berestovets and Komarovka was completely destroyed by tractors and large trucks of agricultural companies "Kernel" and "Ukrainian dairy company".

According to local residents, it is almost impossible to drive a car on this road. And for people, this path is almost the only way to get to the "Big World". This Road is also used by regular and school buses.

On this road, an ambulance barely took a seriously ill woman to the hospital. A few days later, the patient died in a medical facility.