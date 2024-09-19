HACCU puts MP Odarchenko on the wanted list

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has put on the national and international wanted list MP from the Servant of the People party, Andriy Odarchenko, accused of attempting to bribe the leadership of the Ministry of Reconstruction. UNN reports this with reference to the court session.



"The court ruled: to satisfy the prosecutor's request to put on the national and international wanted list. To put the accused Andriy Mykolayovych Odarchenko on the national and international wanted list (...). To entrust the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine with the organization of this decision," the judge said.

The day before, the SAPO prosecutor said during a court hearing that MP Odarchenko was probably abroad and could have left through Zakarpattia region, which until recently was headed by Mykyta, with whom the MP had "close relations.

The SAPO initiated the forfeiture of bail and putting MP Andriy Odarchenko on the wanted list.

Odarchenko is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Nayem.



Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta in a commentary to Suspilne denied any involvement in the possible departure of MP Andriy Odarchenko abroad.

