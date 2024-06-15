Argentine President arrives at the Peace Summit

Argentine President Javier Milei arrived today at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, reports UNN.

Javier Milei, in particular, took part in the official opening ceremony of the Summit.

Thus, the official ceremony of the meeting of the participants of the Peace Summit began in Switzerland.

Context

Earlier it was reported that Argentine President Javier Milei changed his mind and will eventually go to Switzerland.

Earlier, the media reported that Miley does not plan to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which will take place on June 15-16. At that time, he will be in Argentina to participate in national holidays.

AddendumAddendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. They will be able to do so openly by officially declaring their position.