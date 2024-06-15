Argentine President arrives at the Peace Summit
Kyiv • UNN
Argentine President Javier Milei arrives in Switzerland to take part in the official ceremony of the Peace Summit after initially changing his mind about going.
Argentine President Javier Milei arrived today at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, reports UNN.
Javier Milei, in particular, took part in the official opening ceremony of the Summit.
Thus, the official ceremony of the meeting of the participants of the Peace Summit began in Switzerland.
Context
Earlier it was reported that Argentine President Javier Milei changed his mind and will eventually go to Switzerland.
Earlier, the media reported that Miley does not plan to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which will take place on June 15-16. At that time, he will be in Argentina to participate in national holidays.
AddendumAddendum
To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.
The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. They will be able to do so openly by officially declaring their position.