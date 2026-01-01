$42.350.03
Gold

Argentine Football Association embroiled in corruption scandal ahead of World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The Argentine Football Association is under investigation for alleged money laundering and financial irregularities following statements by former footballer Carlos Tevez. The investigation is examining the connection between the AFA leadership and a mysterious villa in Pilar, where a helipad, stables, and a collection of 54 luxury cars were discovered.

Argentine Football Association embroiled in corruption scandal ahead of World Cup

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has found itself at the center of an investigation into allegations of money laundering and financial fraud. The scandal erupted after former footballer Carlos Tevez made statements about the illegal assets of the organization's leadership in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. The investigation is currently examining the connection between the AFA's top brass and a mysterious villa in Pilar. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In December, police searched the AFA headquarters, a number of clubs, and a villa in Pilar. A helipad, stables, and a collection of 54 luxury cars were found at the site. The "Civic Coalition" has already filed a complaint about a possible money laundering scheme by AFA President Chiqui Tapia and Treasurer Pablo Toviggino. Additionally, the tax service accused the association's leaders of withholding $13 million in taxes.

Association's position and conflict with authorities

The AFA denies the accusations, calling them pressure from President Javier Milei. The conflict is related to a reform that envisages the transformation of clubs into private companies. Despite court cases, the association appeals to its sporting successes, including the victory at the 2022 World Cup, and considers the criticism politically motivated.

Stepan Haftko

