Fenerbahçe President detained in Istanbul over drug traces in hair: what is known

Exclusive
03:03 PM • 12738 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 15864 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 12487 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 17969 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 25199 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 16944 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18714 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35052 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50572 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 69775 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed
December 24, 11:40 AM
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media
December 24, 12:45 PM
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail
December 24, 01:13 PM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
02:00 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
03:00 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Fenerbahçe President detained in Istanbul over drug traces in hair: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The president of the Turkish football club Fenerbahçe, Sadettin Saran, has been detained in Istanbul as part of a drug investigation. The detention occurred after traces of drugs were found in his hair samples.

Fenerbahçe President detained in Istanbul over drug traces in hair: what is known
Photo: AP

The president of the Turkish "Fenerbahçe" Sadettin Saran was taken into custody as part of a drug investigation involving prominent figures in the entertainment and media industries. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The president of "Fenerbahçe", one of Turkey's leading sports clubs, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Istanbul as part of an expanded drug investigation involving prominent figures in the entertainment and media industries.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that Sadettin Saran, who holds dual Turkish and US citizenship, was detained just hours after forensic examination revealed traces of drugs in his hair samples.

Last week, he was summoned to testify before prosecutors and sent to a forensic facility to provide hair and blood samples.

Since early December, more than a dozen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

We are fully confident that our president will overcome this process with the same common sense and resilience he has always shown. Our president, Mr. Sadettin Saran, will leave these days behind and continue to work resolutely for the benefit of our club.

- the club said.

Recall

The head of one of Turkey's most powerful sports clubs, Sadettin Saran, found himself at the center of a high-profile criminal scandal. On Saturday, the businessman was summoned to the prosecutor's office to testify in a case that brought together representatives of show business, media, and the country's sports elite.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Associated Press
Istanbul
Turkey
United States