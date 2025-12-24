Fenerbahçe President detained in Istanbul over drug traces in hair: what is known

Photo: AP

The president of the Turkish "Fenerbahçe" Sadettin Saran was taken into custody as part of a drug investigation involving prominent figures in the entertainment and media industries. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

The president of "Fenerbahçe", one of Turkey's leading sports clubs, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Istanbul as part of an expanded drug investigation involving prominent figures in the entertainment and media industries. - the publication writes.

It is noted that Sadettin Saran, who holds dual Turkish and US citizenship, was detained just hours after forensic examination revealed traces of drugs in his hair samples.

Last week, he was summoned to testify before prosecutors and sent to a forensic facility to provide hair and blood samples.

Since early December, more than a dozen people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

We are fully confident that our president will overcome this process with the same common sense and resilience he has always shown. Our president, Mr. Sadettin Saran, will leave these days behind and continue to work resolutely for the benefit of our club. - the club said.

Recall

The head of one of Turkey's most powerful sports clubs, Sadettin Saran, found himself at the center of a high-profile criminal scandal. On Saturday, the businessman was summoned to the prosecutor's office to testify in a case that brought together representatives of show business, media, and the country's sports elite.