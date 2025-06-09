Deep seas, Greenland and Antarctica are "not for sale" - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the UN Ocean Summit in Nice with a call for multilateral mobilization to save the seas. The deep seas, Greenland and Antarctica are not for sale, he said, calling for the ratification of the High Seas Treaty. This is reported by France24, reports UNN.

The French leader called on participants of the UN Summit for multilateral action to save the seas.

The first response is multilateralism. The deep sea is not for sale, nor is Greenland, or Antarctica. As the Earth heats up, the ocean boils. Climate, like biodiversity, is not a matter of opinion, but a matter of scientifically established facts. - Macron said, sending a veiled response to the expansionist statements of US President Donald Trump since he took office in January.

Macron confirmed that the High Seas Treaty will be ratified by a sufficient number of countries at the summit to enter into force, noting that 50 countries have submitted ratification documents "in the last few hours" before the official opening of the UN Ocean Conference.

In addition to the 50 ratification instruments submitted here in the last few hours, 15 countries have officially pledged to join them. This means that a political agreement has been reached that allows us to state that this High Seas Treaty will be properly implemented. So this is already a done deal – Macron said, without specifying the timeline.

The treaty, signed in 2023, will enter into force 120 days after the 60th ratification. Initially, France wanted to obtain 60 ratifications before the start of the conference in Nice.

Approximately 60 heads of state and government are participating in the Third UN Ocean Conference, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei.

Macron also called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, which he said was "necessary."

I think it's crazy to start predatory economic activities that will disrupt the deep-sea state of the seabed, disrupt biodiversity, destroy it. A moratorium on the exploitation of the deep seabed is an international necessity – he said.

American leader Donald Trump has sharpened the debate on deep-sea mining by moving to accelerated US reconnaissance process in international waters and bypassing global efforts to regulate this nascent sector.