ukenru
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28213 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34041 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23617 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29511 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 65919 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54439 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109917 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145927 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90121 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106207 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Tags
Authors
Deep seas, Greenland and Antarctica are "not for sale" - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

At the UN summit, Macron called for action to save the seas and ratify the High Seas Treaty. He stressed the importance of a moratorium on deep-sea mining.

Deep seas, Greenland and Antarctica are "not for sale" - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron opened the UN Ocean Summit in Nice with a call for multilateral mobilization to save the seas. The deep seas, Greenland and Antarctica are not for sale, he said, calling for the ratification of the High Seas Treaty. This is reported by France24, reports UNN.  

Details

The French leader called on participants of the UN Summit for multilateral action to save the seas.

The first response is multilateralism. The deep sea is not for sale, nor is Greenland, or Antarctica. As the Earth heats up, the ocean boils. Climate, like biodiversity, is not a matter of opinion, but a matter of scientifically established facts.

- Macron said, sending a veiled response to the expansionist statements of US President Donald Trump since he took office in January.

EU in energy transition and defense industry: 13 new projects announced, including in Greenland05.06.25, 10:30 • 2544 views

Macron confirmed that the High Seas Treaty will be ratified by a sufficient number of countries at the summit to enter into force, noting that 50 countries have submitted ratification documents "in the last few hours" before the official opening of the UN Ocean Conference.

Macron will visit Greenland before the G7 summit to discuss security07.06.25, 16:34 • 4064 views

In addition to the 50 ratification instruments submitted here in the last few hours, 15 countries have officially pledged to join them. This means that a political agreement has been reached that allows us to state that this High Seas Treaty will be properly implemented. So this is already a done deal 

– Macron said, without specifying the timeline.

Leaders of Northern European countries are strengthening cooperation amid pressure from Russia and the United States27.05.25, 10:24 • 3286 views

The treaty, signed in 2023, will enter into force 120 days after the 60th ratification. Initially, France wanted to obtain 60 ratifications before the start of the conference in Nice.

Approximately 60 heads of state and government are participating in the Third UN Ocean Conference, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei.

Blow to Trump's ambitions: Greenland granted a 30-year license for aluminum deposit to Europeans 22.05.25, 18:01 • 3560 views

Macron also called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, which he said was "necessary."

I think it's crazy to start predatory economic activities that will disrupt the deep-sea state of the seabed, disrupt biodiversity, destroy it. A moratorium on the exploitation of the deep seabed is an international necessity

– he said.

The US has found an alternative way to consolidate its influence over Greenland10.05.25, 08:37 • 3864 views

Addition

American leader Donald Trump has sharpened the debate on deep-sea mining by moving to accelerated US reconnaissance process in international waters and bypassing global efforts to regulate this nascent sector.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Antarctica
Javier Milei
Argentina
United Nations
Brazil
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
