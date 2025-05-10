The US has found an alternative way to consolidate its influence over Greenland

Washington is holding internal discussions on a proposal to conclude a free association agreement (COFA) with Greenland, similar to the one the United States of America (USA) has with three island nations in the Pacific Ocean - Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. This is reported by Reuters with reference to several American officials, reports UNN.

Details

The COFA agreement stipulates that the United States provides the partner state with a number of important services - from mail delivery to military protection - in exchange for free access for the American military to its territory. Such agreements also provide for mostly duty-free trade with the United States.

According to sources, the plan does not mean the direct annexation of Greenland to the United States, which Donald Trump seeks. However, COFA could be an alternative that would allow Washington to increase its influence on the island. However, for such a scenario to be implemented, Greenland would probably have to gain independence from Denmark, because COFA is concluded only with sovereign states.

Danish officials are not currently involved in discussions and publicly oppose the transfer of the island to the United States, emphasizing that the issue of the future should be decided by the people of Greenland.

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%

Polls show that Greenlanders support the idea of independence, and most do not want to become part of the United States. Therefore, the idea of COFA, which involves the transfer of part of sovereignty to Washington, may be met with caution, the publication notes.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

According to Reuters, among the participants in the negotiations is Marcus Tomi, the acting senior director of the US National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, David Copley, the Council's representative for energy dominance, and members of the National Economic Council. The White House, the Danish Embassy, the Greenland Representation in Washington and the US Department of the Interior did not comment on the situation.

Washington considers Greenland strategically important due to its large reserves of minerals, including rare earth elements, necessary for high-tech and military production. One example is the Tanbreez project, in which rare earth resources mined on the island will be processed in the United States. 42% of it belongs to the New York-based company Critical Metals Corp, and this share may increase after the completion of the agreement, scheduled for the end of the year, the publication writes.

The Trump administration developed a plan to take Greenland under US control

Officials also told Reuters that the United States is helping Greenland diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on Denmark. Government agencies - the Development Finance Corporation and the US Export-Import Bank - can help with this.

According to one administration official, COFA could be an "elegant way to address security concerns in Greenland," although a final decision has not yet been made.

Let us remind you

The President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump admits the use of military force to establish control over Greenland.

The US is stepping up espionage in Greenland to control the island - Wall Street Journal