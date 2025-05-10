The US has found an alternative way to consolidate its influence over Greenland

$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Occupants in Berdyansk are issuing passports to Ukrainian children by the "80th anniversary of the victory" - CNS

May 9, 08:44 PM

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

12:44 AM

India attacked Pakistani Air Force bases with missiles

01:24 AM

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM

Putin supported the ceasefire, but Ukraine is not ready - Peskov about negotiations

03:38 AM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

The US has found an alternative way to consolidate its influence over Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Washington is discussing a free association agreement with Greenland to gain access to its resources and territory. This could increase US influence on the island and reduce dependence on Denmark.

The US has found an alternative way to consolidate its influence over Greenland

Washington is holding internal discussions on a proposal to conclude a free association agreement (COFA) with Greenland, similar to the one the United States of America (USA) has with three island nations in the Pacific Ocean - Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau. This is reported by Reuters with reference to several American officials, reports UNN.

Details

The COFA agreement stipulates that the United States provides the partner state with a number of important services - from mail delivery to military protection - in exchange for free access for the American military to its territory. Such agreements also provide for mostly duty-free trade with the United States.

According to sources, the plan does not mean the direct annexation of Greenland to the United States, which Donald Trump seeks. However, COFA could be an alternative that would allow Washington to increase its influence on the island. However, for such a scenario to be implemented, Greenland would probably have to gain independence from Denmark, because COFA is concluded only with sovereign states.

Danish officials are not currently involved in discussions and publicly oppose the transfer of the island to the United States, emphasizing that the issue of the future should be decided by the people of Greenland.

Trump on plans to annex Greenland: we will get it 100%30.03.25, 08:47 • 33965 views

Polls show that Greenlanders support the idea of independence, and most do not want to become part of the United States. Therefore, the idea of COFA, which involves the transfer of part of sovereignty to Washington, may be met with caution, the publication notes.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA29.03.25, 08:53 • 13160 views

According to Reuters, among the participants in the negotiations is Marcus Tomi, the acting senior director of the US National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, David Copley, the Council's representative for energy dominance, and members of the National Economic Council. The White House, the Danish Embassy, the Greenland Representation in Washington and the US Department of the Interior did not comment on the situation.

Washington considers Greenland strategically important due to its large reserves of minerals, including rare earth elements, necessary for high-tech and military production. One example is the Tanbreez project, in which rare earth resources mined on the island will be processed in the United States. 42% of it belongs to the New York-based company Critical Metals Corp, and this share may increase after the completion of the agreement, scheduled for the end of the year, the publication writes.

The Trump administration developed a plan to take Greenland under US control11.04.25, 05:05 • 9492 views

Officials also told Reuters that the United States is helping Greenland diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on Denmark. Government agencies - the Development Finance Corporation and the US Export-Import Bank - can help with this.

According to one administration official, COFA could be an "elegant way to address security concerns in Greenland," although a final decision has not yet been made.

Let us remind you

The President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump admits the use of military force to establish control over Greenland. 

The US is stepping up espionage in Greenland to control the island - Wall Street Journal07.05.25, 13:18 • 10895 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
United States National Security Council
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States
