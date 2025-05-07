The US is stepping up espionage in Greenland to control the island - Wall Street Journal

U.S. intelligence services will prioritize obtaining as much information about Greenland as possible. This indicates a continuation of President Donald Trump's efforts to secure American control of Greenland.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The United States is stepping up intelligence gathering on Greenland, writes WSJ, citing two people. Currently, the US administration has asked its intelligence services to step up espionage in Greenland.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA

According to sources of The Wall Street Journal, the White House wants to learn more about the independence movement in the territory of the island, as well as to recognize attitudes towards resource extraction.



Context

The order on Greenland, which was issued to agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, underscores the administration's apparent desire to seek control over the self-governing island, the publication writes.

Reference

Greenland is the largest island in the world, located in North America.

The population lives along the coast, especially in the west of the country. Greenland was inhabited by the Inuit in pre-colonial times, before it was colonized by Denmark-Norway in 1721.



Denmark accuses Russia of trying to incite conflict with the US over Greenland - Bloomberg

Greenland is currently part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and an ally that has existed for many years.

It should be noted that Denmark has been an ally of the United States for decades.

The White House and Trump refuse to explain

A National Security Council spokesman said the White House does not comment on intelligence matters. But the official added that President Trump has "made it clear that the United States is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic."

Asked by NBC News in an interview that aired on Sunday whether he was ruling out seizing Greenland by force, Trump declined.

I'm not ruling it out. .. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I'm not ruling anything out. No, not there. We really need Greenland. Greenland is a very small number of people that we will take care of, cherish them and all that. But we need it for international security - Trump said on NBC.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Donald Trump announced the possibility of using force to control Greenland.

Earlier, Trump declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised the enrichment of the people of Greenland in the event of accession.