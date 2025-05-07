$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18193 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25999 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 28121 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 30063 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33899 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36910 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41360 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83550 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123850 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85821 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Publications
Exclusives
The US is stepping up espionage in Greenland to control the island - Wall Street Journal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1814 views

The US is stepping up intelligence gathering on Greenland to gain more information about the independence movement and resource extraction. Trump does not rule out seizing the island by force.

The US is stepping up espionage in Greenland to control the island - Wall Street Journal

U.S. intelligence services will prioritize obtaining as much information about Greenland as possible. This indicates a continuation of President Donald Trump's efforts to secure American control of Greenland.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The United States is stepping up intelligence gathering on Greenland, writes WSJ, citing two people. Currently, the US administration has asked its intelligence services to step up espionage in Greenland.

85% against: Greenlanders do not support joining the USA29.03.25, 09:53 • 13150 views

According to sources of The Wall Street Journal, the White House wants to learn more about the independence movement in the territory of the island, as well as to recognize attitudes towards resource extraction.

Context

The order on Greenland, which was issued to agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, underscores the administration's apparent desire to seek control over the self-governing island, the publication writes.

Reference

Greenland is the largest island in the world, located in North America.

The population lives along the coast, especially in the west of the country. Greenland was inhabited by the Inuit in pre-colonial times, before it was colonized by Denmark-Norway in 1721.

Denmark accuses Russia of trying to incite conflict with the US over Greenland - Bloomberg25.04.25, 16:56 • 3266 views

Greenland is currently part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and an ally that has existed for many years.

It should be noted that Denmark has been an ally of the United States for decades.

The White House and Trump refuse to explain

A National Security Council spokesman said the White House does not comment on intelligence matters. But the official added that President Trump has "made it clear that the United States is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic."

Asked by NBC News in an interview that aired on Sunday whether he was ruling out seizing Greenland by force, Trump declined.

I'm not ruling it out. .. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I'm not ruling anything out. No, not there. We really need Greenland. Greenland is a very small number of people that we will take care of, cherish them and all that. But we need it for international security

- Trump said on NBC.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Donald Trump announced the possibility of using force to control Greenland.

Earlier, Trump declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised the enrichment of the people of Greenland in the event of accession.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Greenland
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States
