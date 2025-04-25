Denmark accuses Russia of trying to incite conflict with the US over Greenland - Bloomberg

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service claims that Russia tried to incite conflict in American-Danish relations using fake news about Greenland. This was reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

In early 2025, reports appeared that Norway allegedly wanted to help the Russians to stop the semi-autonomous territory from joining the United States.

According to the publication, this campaign was part of a broader effort aimed at "sowing discord" in relations between NATO member countries and undermining Western support for Ukraine.

Bloomberg journalists sent a request to the Russian government on this topic, but have not yet received a response.

Context

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump stated his intention to make Greenland the next US state - he continued this rhetoric after his inauguration in January 2025.

The Trump administration is now discussing the acquisition of Greenland, offering a financial benefit greater than Danish subsidies. We are talking about an amount of more than 2.2 billion dollars with regular payments.

At the same time, according to some media reports, Trump does not rule out the possibility of resolving the Greenland issue by military means. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States does not plan to annex Greenland, and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the Prime Minister of Greenland, stated that his country will determine its own future and the United States has no right to decide for the residents of Greenland.