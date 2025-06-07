Macron will visit Greenland before the G7 summit to discuss security

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Greenland before the G7 meeting in June. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Greenland this month, which US President Donald Trump wants to seize - writes the publication.

According to his office, Macron will meet with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, Mette Frederiksen and Jens-Frederik Nielsen, to discuss security in the North Atlantic and Arctic, climate change, critical minerals and European sovereignty. The visit is scheduled for June 15, before the leaders of the G7 countries, including Macron, meet at a summit in Canada.

The publication notes that Greenland has a strategic location, located between the North Atlantic and the Arctic, as well as huge reserves of critical minerals and fossil fuels.

