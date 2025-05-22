$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM • 3620 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11805 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

01:44 PM • 33815 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
12:56 PM • 33613 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 37594 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
09:24 AM • 108500 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 69745 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 114757 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 186415 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 162788 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

May 22, 05:39 AM • 91623 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 85173 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 62805 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

11:16 AM • 55386 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 21189 views
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

02:24 PM • 21669 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

01:44 PM • 33815 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 108500 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd

May 21, 02:12 PM • 155533 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 343261 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Aleksandar Vučić

Donald Tusk

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kropyvnytskyi

Crimea

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

02:34 PM • 7178 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

11:16 AM • 55751 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 63189 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 85531 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 148049 views
The Guardian

M777 howitzer

The New York Times

Tor missile system

Buk air defense system

Blow to Trump's ambitions: Greenland granted a 30-year license for aluminum deposit to Europeans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The government of Greenland has granted a 30-year license for the development of an aluminum-bearing deposit to a consortium involving a French company and investment funds from Denmark and Greenland. Extraction will begin in 5 years.

Blow to Trump's ambitions: Greenland granted a 30-year license for aluminum deposit to Europeans

On May 21, the Greenlandic authorities granted a 30-year permit for the development of anorthosite at the aluminum-bearing deposit of Greenland Anorthosite Mining (GAM), a consortium involving the French Jean Boulle Group and investment funds from Denmark and Greenland. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

The decision to grant a license to develop a promising aluminum deposit to the European consortium GAM is a blow to the ambitions of US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly stated his confidence in the annexation of Greenland, and that he "does not rule out" the use of military force to control Greenland.

Greenland's Minister of Mineral Resources Naaja Nathanielsen noted that, despite the repeated interest of the United States in the region, this has not translated into real investment.

Now all this hype has not led to an increase in appetite for investment directly in Greenland. We have had contacts with a number of investors, but so far we have not seen any concrete example of American funds flowing into the Greenlandic business community.

 – said Naaja Nathanielsen.

Trump on Greenland: I think its annexation will happen13.03.25, 19:32 • 45175 views

She also noted that mining at the Greenland aluminum deposit will begin in 5 years.

I hope the mine will be operational in five years.

– the minister told Reuters.

Additionally

Greenland's mining industry is still developing slowly: only two small mines are currently operating on the island. The mineral extraction permit granted to the international consortium on May 21 could give impetus to its revitalization against the background of geopolitical interest in the resources of the Arctic.

The Trump administration developed a plan to take Greenland under US control11.04.25, 06:05 • 9523 views

Reference

Anorthosite is a white rock containing aluminum, microsilica and calcium. It can become an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional materials used in aluminum production. It is planned to be exported to the fiberglass industry as a substitute for kaolin.

Recall

Donald Trump first expressed his interest in acquiring Greenland back in 2019, when he became President of the United States.

In March of this year, US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, during a visit to Greenland, stated that the country is an important part of the security not only of the United States, but of the whole world, stressing that military force will not be needed to seize the island.

In May, the US stepped up intelligence gathering on Greenland to get more information about the independence movement and resource extraction. At that time, Trump did not rule out seizing the island by force.

In January of this year, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede announced that Greenland wants to be an independent state.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Greenland
J. D. Vance
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
