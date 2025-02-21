Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 12858 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 35347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 24099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104918 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111165 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116429 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145589 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115068 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169214 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 22536 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43816 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69867 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102022 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 33192 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 35393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145591 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136651 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169217 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12568 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131005 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132984 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161620 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141094 views
Actual
Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26006 views

The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.

Singer Grimes published a post on X in which she claimed that billionaire Elon Musk ignored her messages about their child's serious medical problems. This happened while the billionaire was participating in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Argentine President Javier Millay. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, is the mother of three of Musk's 13 known children - four-year-old X Æ A-12, three-year-old Axe and two-year-old Techno. Last week, Ashley St. Clair announced that she gave birth to Musk's youngest child just five months ago.  

American blogger says she gave birth to Musk's thirteenth child15.02.25, 20:06 • 33289 views

On Thursday, Musk attended the Conservative Political Action Conference with Argentine President Javier Millay. He was holding a chainsaw, wearing aviator sunglasses and a MAGA cap, symbolizing the cuts he is making to the federal government.

It was then that Grimes posted a post, which has now been deleted, asking the billionaire to contact her about their child. 

"Please respond to our child's medical crisis. I'm sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. It requires immediate attention," Grimes wrote. 

She wrote that Musk did not even have to answer her, but could have contacted her through a third party.  

Ilon Musk's ex-girlfriend opened up about her new lover on Instagram26.03.24, 12:16 • 30028 views

"If you don't want to talk to me, please appoint or hire someone who can, so we can move forward with this problem. It's urgent, Elon," the singer said in her post.

Followers on social media responded by expressing their sympathy to Grimes and questioning why she decided to go public, saying that the consequences could cause irreparable damage.

"I won't disclose details, but he doesn't respond to text messages, calls or emails and misses all appointments, and our child will suffer from a lifelong disability if he doesn't respond as soon as possible, so I need him to damn well respond, and if I have to put public pressure, I think that's where we are," the woman wrote.

Musk has not responded to Grimes' message at the time of publication, although he has made several posts on X since she asked for help.

After Grimes deleted the post, one of her followers claimed that her original tweet had been "shadow-banned" by X. 

Grimes has previously fought with Musk for child custody. Last week, she expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the billionaire took their son X Æ A-12 to a press conference in the Oval Office with Trump.

Grimes did not know about her and Musk's son's appearance at the meeting with Trump at the White House13.02.25, 18:24 • 124948 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPoliticsHealth
white-houseWhite House
javier-mileiJavier Milei
argentinaArgentina
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk

Contact us about advertising