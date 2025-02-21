Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

Singer Grimes published a post on X in which she claimed that billionaire Elon Musk ignored her messages about their child's serious medical problems. This happened while the billionaire was participating in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Argentine President Javier Millay. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, is the mother of three of Musk's 13 known children - four-year-old X Æ A-12, three-year-old Axe and two-year-old Techno. Last week, Ashley St. Clair announced that she gave birth to Musk's youngest child just five months ago.

On Thursday, Musk attended the Conservative Political Action Conference with Argentine President Javier Millay. He was holding a chainsaw, wearing aviator sunglasses and a MAGA cap, symbolizing the cuts he is making to the federal government.

It was then that Grimes posted a post, which has now been deleted, asking the billionaire to contact her about their child.

"Please respond to our child's medical crisis. I'm sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. It requires immediate attention," Grimes wrote.

She wrote that Musk did not even have to answer her, but could have contacted her through a third party.

"If you don't want to talk to me, please appoint or hire someone who can, so we can move forward with this problem. It's urgent, Elon," the singer said in her post.

Followers on social media responded by expressing their sympathy to Grimes and questioning why she decided to go public, saying that the consequences could cause irreparable damage.

"I won't disclose details, but he doesn't respond to text messages, calls or emails and misses all appointments, and our child will suffer from a lifelong disability if he doesn't respond as soon as possible, so I need him to damn well respond, and if I have to put public pressure, I think that's where we are," the woman wrote.

Musk has not responded to Grimes' message at the time of publication, although he has made several posts on X since she asked for help.

After Grimes deleted the post, one of her followers claimed that her original tweet had been "shadow-banned" by X.

Grimes has previously fought with Musk for child custody. Last week, she expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the billionaire took their son X Æ A-12 to a press conference in the Oval Office with Trump.

