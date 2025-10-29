Zelenskyy invites Argentine President to Ukraine to discuss key prospects
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei. Zelenskyy invited Milei to Ukraine to continue the dialogue and discuss the development of relations between the countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of Argentina Javier Milei and invited him to Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
The Head of State congratulated Javier Milei on his party's victory in the parliamentary elections. The President of Ukraine noted that Argentina is doing a lot to succeed and be strong, and wished that all necessary reforms would continue to be implemented.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the President of Argentina to Ukraine to continue the dialogue and discuss key prospects for the development of relations between the countries. Ukraine and Argentina can implement many projects together. The leaders agreed that their teams would be in contact
