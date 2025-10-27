President Milei's party won the midterm parliamentary elections in Argentina

The right-conservative party La Libertad Avanza of the current president Javier Milei won the interim parliamentary elections in Argentina, which took place on Sunday, October 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thus, after counting 98% of the ballots, the ruling political force gained 40.78% (64 seats in the Chamber of Deputies). The left-centrist Fuerza Patria gained 31.64% (44 seats), Provincias Unidas - 7% (8 seats). Other parties are expected to receive 8 seats.

The votes in the Chamber of Deputies were distributed as follows: 42.26% (13 senators) – La Libertad Avanza; 28.39% (7 senators) – Fuerza Patria; 23.7% (4 senators) – other political forces.

Milei has already declared victory, noting that the government has crossed a "turning point" for rebuilding the country.

Purple (the color of La Libertad Avanza party – ed.) suits the country. We must strengthen the reform path over the next two years to consolidate Argentina's growth and final takeoff - said the country's president.

It is also noted that the turnout in the elections was 67.9% - the lowest figure in 16 years.

