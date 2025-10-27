$41.900.00
President Milei's party won the midterm parliamentary elections in Argentina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2620 views

President Javier Milei's right-conservative party La Libertad Avanza won the midterm parliamentary elections in Argentina on October 26, garnering 40.78% of the votes. Voter turnout was 67.9%, the lowest in 16 years.

President Milei's party won the midterm parliamentary elections in Argentina

The right-conservative party La Libertad Avanza of the current president Javier Milei won the interim parliamentary elections in Argentina, which took place on Sunday, October 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thus, after counting 98% of the ballots, the ruling political force gained 40.78% (64 seats in the Chamber of Deputies). The left-centrist Fuerza Patria gained 31.64% (44 seats), Provincias Unidas - 7% (8 seats). Other parties are expected to receive 8 seats.

The votes in the Chamber of Deputies were distributed as follows: 42.26% (13 senators) – La Libertad Avanza; 28.39% (7 senators) – Fuerza Patria; 23.7% (4 senators) – other political forces.

Milei has already declared victory, noting that the government has crossed a "turning point" for rebuilding the country.

Purple (the color of La Libertad Avanza party – ed.) suits the country. We must strengthen the reform path over the next two years to consolidate Argentina's growth and final takeoff

- said the country's president.

It is also noted that the turnout in the elections was 67.9% - the lowest figure in 16 years.

Recall

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei. The parties agreed to resume the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Javier Milei
Argentina