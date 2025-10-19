In Argentina, a candidate for deputy suddenly died of a heart attack during a live debate.

In Argentina, Hernán Damiani, a 64-year-old candidate for deputy from the Radical Civic Union (UCR), collapsed during a political debate on the Dólar Blue streaming show in Misiones and died. The leader suffered a heart attack almost at the beginning of the broadcast and was taken by ambulance to the Ramón Madariaga Hospital, but he was already dead upon hospitalization, writes UNN with reference to La Nacion.

According to local media Misiones Online, Damiani collapsed in front of the program participants, including Rosario Villalba, Virginia Villanueva, and Aida Vastic, and the film crew. An ambulance was immediately called and arrived within minutes. While the emergency services arrived, the candidate was assisted by a doctor and former provincial health minister Walter Villalba, who was on the scene.

In this brief statement, the only thing we want to say on behalf of the entire Dólar Blue team is about the health of candidate Damiani from the Unión Cívica Radical (Radical Civic Union). We ask those who were connected during the live broadcast and those who witnessed what happened, please do not repost these images out of respect for his family and those who were there - the program participants stated.

The media also added: "On behalf of the Dólar Blue team, the only thing we are saying is that we are doing a political streaming program. The only thing we emphasize is talking about politics, no matter what. And that is above all else. Everything else here takes a back seat; the program is no longer important."

The governor of Misiones, Hugo Passalacqua, also spoke out, writing on social media: "With great shock and deep sadness, I receive the unexpected news of Hernán Damiani's death. I express my gratitude for his career, activism, and firm convictions. My sincere condolences to his family. I will always cherish our sincere friendship and mutual respect."

For his part, Senator from Chaco Víctor Zimmermann, also from the UCR, expressed his condolences: "I deeply regret the death of our party colleague Hernán Damiani. I am with his family and friends in this painful moment."

Damiani, who was a provincial and national legislator and held leadership positions in the Radical Civic Union, was an alternative candidate in the midterm elections.

