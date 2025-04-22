$41.380.02
Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive
07:51 AM • 730 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 36649 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 124080 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 66207 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 61901 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 60059 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 38017 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31100 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83328 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 40958 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

751 mm
Cardinals to meet after Pope Francis' death to plan funeral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Cardinals will gather to plan Pope Francis' funeral, which will be attended by world leaders. A conclave is expected to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Cardinals were scheduled to meet on Tuesday to plan Pope Francis' funeral, which will be attended by leaders from around the world ahead of next month's conclave to elect a new head of the Roman Catholic Church, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The 88-year-old Francis died unexpectedly on Monday after a stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican said, which it said "ended his often tumultuous reign, during which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and defended the poor and marginalized."

In the Vatican, Pope Francis's funeral will last 9 days, then the conclave will begin21.04.25, 15:51 • 4064 views

Earlier this year, the pontiff spent five weeks in hospital with bilateral pneumonia. But he returned to his home in the Vatican almost a month ago and seemed to be recovering, appearing in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday.

His sudden death initiated long-standing rituals, and the Church, with 1.4 billion pilgrims, began the transition from one Pope to another, including breaking the papal "fisherman's ring" and lead seal so that no one else could use them.

"We want to thank the Lord for the gifts he has given to the whole Church through the apostolic ministry of Pope Francis, a pilgrim of hope," said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, who led prayers in St. Peter's Square on Monday evening.

All cardinals currently in Rome have been invited to gather at the Vatican at 9 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Kyiv time), where they were scheduled to draw up a plan for the funeral.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with the Pope on immigration issues, said that he and his wife would fly to Rome for the event. Among the other heads of state expected to attend was Javier Miley, the president of Francis' native Argentina.

Trump confirms visit to Rome with Melania for Pope Francis' funeral22.04.25, 00:13 • 4230 views

The Vatican said it expects the ceremony to take place sometime between Friday and Sunday. Breaking with tradition, Francis confirmed in his last will, published on Monday, that he would like to be buried in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, not in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral22.04.25, 01:36 • 5534 views

The College of Cardinals will also consider the day-to-day management of the Church in the period leading up to the election of a new Pope.

The conclave to elect a new Pope usually takes place 15-20 days after the death of the pontiff, meaning it should not begin before May 6. About 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in the highly secretive vote, which can last for several days.

There is currently no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis.

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope21.04.25, 17:32 • 122324 views

The Vatican said late Monday that staff and officials of the Holy See could immediately begin paying their respects to the Pope's body at the Santa Marta residence, where Francis settled in 2013, avoiding the large Apostolic Palace where his predecessors lived.

His body may be moved to St. Peter's Basilica as early as Wednesday morning for the faithful to visit, the Vatican said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Reuters
Rome
Pope Francis
Javier Milei
Argentina
Donald Trump
United States
Vatican City
