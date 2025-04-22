Trump confirms visit to Rome with Melania for Pope Francis' funeral

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump has officially confirmed his visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis. The head of the White House wrote about this on his page in the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Melania and I will go to Pope Francis' funeral in Rome. We are looking forward to this event! - the US President said in a statement.

We remind you that US President Donald Trump, according to sources, planned to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican this week.

Context

On Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death at around 7:30 am in Santa Marta, with people gathering in St Peter's Square.

The funeral arrangements for the death of Pope Francis will last for nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

US President Donald Trump ordered the American flag to be lowered at the White House, honoring the memory of the late Pope Francis.

