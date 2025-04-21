Stroke believed to be cause of Pope Francis's death - media

It is believed that the cause of death of Pope Francis was a stroke, but this is not official information, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

"The cause of Pope Francis' death, it is believed, was a stroke," the publication writes.

In the coming hours, the Holy See is expected to issue an official statement specifying the causes of death.

Addition

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican house of Santa Marta.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the death of Pope Francis on the social network X. He stated that the Pope's life was dedicated to God, people, and the church, and also that he prayed for Ukraine.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis's funeral will last 9 days, then the conclave will begin