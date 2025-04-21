Stroke believed to be cause of Pope Francis's death - media

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 3146 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 4520 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 6322 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 12454 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 12480 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 14049 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM • 46356 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 35849 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50921 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM • 30216 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.4m/s
23%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

April 21, 07:34 AM • 35251 views

Pope Francis has died

April 21, 07:57 AM • 31284 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 28841 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 23369 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 36108 views
Publications

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 3150 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 3560 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 12187 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 46357 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

April 21, 08:55 AM • 50923 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 4396 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 8438 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 7296 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 23521 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 29003 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Stroke believed to be cause of Pope Francis's death - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. The probable cause of death is named as a stroke, according to media reports, but the Vatican has not yet provided official confirmation.

Stroke believed to be cause of Pope Francis's death - media
www.vaticannews.va

It is believed that the cause of death of Pope Francis was a stroke, but this is not official information, reports Corriere della Sera, writes UNN.

Details

"The cause of Pope Francis' death, it is believed, was a stroke," the publication writes.

In the coming hours, the Holy See is expected to issue an official statement specifying the causes of death.

Addition

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence in the Vatican house of Santa Marta.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the death of Pope Francis on the social network X. He stated that the Pope's life was dedicated to God, people, and the church, and also that he prayed for Ukraine.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis's funeral will last 9 days, then the conclave will begin21.04.25, 15:51 • 1704 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brent
$65.80
Bitcoin
$87,046.40
S&P 500
$5,190.75
Tesla
$225.74
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,433.10
Ethereum
$1,609.77