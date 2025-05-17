“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

The meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the Oval Office of the White House in late February became a difficult emotional test for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he managed to remain calm. This was reported by First Lady Olena Zelenska in an interview with Marichka Padalko, reports UNN.

I watched (the meeting in the Oval Office - ed.) at home. And I was lucky that I was already watching the reflections. I didn't watch the situation itself, which was broadcast live. I was busy with something. I was lucky because I think that at that moment... it was difficult to withstand such tension. Then I quickly reviewed what happened. I was interested in what others thought about it. And I was pleased, thank God, that the reaction was the same as mine - said Zelenska.

She said that at that moment she had sympathy and support for the President.

It was very difficult to withstand. Knowing his character, I understood how much he was holding on. It was courageous, and he endured everything. I called him. I asked, what's there, how's it going? He replied: "It's okay. We're working. That's all, bye." Well, he's resilient. I don't think it was pleasant or difficult for him. Of course, it was an emotional, difficult challenge for him - added Zelenska.

According to her, everything was outside the diplomatic protocol.

That is, it was not at all as it usually is. However, he has such a responsibility and it was clear that he could not just shake off this tension and leave. We as a family constantly see that he is working to the maximum of his strength. Sometimes he needs to rest. I would like there to be some respite. So far, I don't see when this can be done - noted the First Lady.

Let us remind you

During the meeting, US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.