“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 77141 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 52908 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 39489 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 49905 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 285702 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 237595 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 117600 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 117673 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98206 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121554 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 41256 views

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.

May 17, 10:00 AM • 17523 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 25022 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 20092 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 38212 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 77141 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 285702 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 237595 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 362434 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 350972 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 38760 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 52908 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 41743 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 52228 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 63354 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Olena Zelenska said that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump was a difficult test. Despite this, the President of Ukraine withstood the tense conversation with dignity.

“Normal. We are working. That's all, bye”: Zelenska admitted what the President told her after the argument with Trump at the White House

The meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the Oval Office of the White House in late February became a difficult emotional test for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he managed to remain calm. This was reported by First Lady Olena Zelenska in an interview with Marichka Padalko, reports UNN.

Details

I watched (the meeting in the Oval Office - ed.) at home. And I was lucky that I was already watching the reflections. I didn't watch the situation itself, which was broadcast live. I was busy with something. I was lucky because I think that at that moment... it was difficult to withstand such tension. Then I quickly reviewed what happened. I was interested in what others thought about it. And I was pleased, thank God, that the reaction was the same as mine

 - said Zelenska.

She said that at that moment she had sympathy and support for the President.

It was very difficult to withstand. Knowing his character, I understood how much he was holding on. It was courageous, and he endured everything. I called him. I asked, what's there, how's it going? He replied: "It's okay. We're working. That's all, bye." Well, he's resilient. I don't think it was pleasant or difficult for him. Of course, it was an emotional, difficult challenge for him 

- added Zelenska.

According to her, everything was outside the diplomatic protocol.

That is, it was not at all as it usually is. However, he has such a responsibility and it was clear that he could not just shake off this tension and leave. We as a family constantly see that he is working to the maximum of his strength. Sometimes he needs to rest. I would like there to be some respite. So far, I don't see when this can be done

- noted the First Lady.

Let us remind you

During the meeting, US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
