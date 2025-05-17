Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Rome. The parties discussed security issues, strengthening international pressure on Russia, as well as the participation of Swiss companies in the future reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The parties discussed key humanitarian and security issues, in particular, the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, strengthening international pressure on Russia, humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories, implementation of school nutrition projects and the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions.

We are also grateful for the humanitarian support from your government. First of all, for what is really important to us - for shelters for our schools, for our children. Thank you for this help. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the participation of Swiss companies in the future reconstruction of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also informed about the progress of negotiations in Istanbul and stressed the importance of coordination between all partners, including the United States

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney in Rome, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Pope. The key topics of discussion were peace talks with Russia in Turkey, and the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

