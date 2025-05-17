Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 95270 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 64150 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 47227 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 57426 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 299607 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 247947 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 120147 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118172 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98672 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121620 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
1.7m/s
92%
743mm
Popular news

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.

May 17, 10:00 AM • 24876 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 32581 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 27715 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 48842 views

In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

03:47 PM • 6328 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 95299 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 299629 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 247961 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 369055 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 357394 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 48931 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 64146 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 49910 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 54524 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 65443 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Switzerland in Rome. They discussed increasing pressure on Russia, humanitarian aid, and the participation of Swiss companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic steps for peace with the President of Switzerland: details

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Rome. The parties discussed security issues, strengthening international pressure on Russia, as well as the participation of Swiss companies in the future reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The parties discussed key humanitarian and security issues, in particular, the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, strengthening international pressure on Russia, humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories, implementation of school nutrition projects and the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions.

We are also grateful for the humanitarian support from your government. First of all, for what is really important to us - for shelters for our schools, for our children. Thank you for this help.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the participation of Swiss companies in the future reconstruction of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also informed about the progress of negotiations in Istanbul and stressed the importance of coordination between all partners, including the United States

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney in Rome, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Pope. The key topics of discussion were peace talks with Russia in Turkey, and the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.  

Enthronement of Pope Leo XIV: Vatican confirms Zelenskyy's participation in the ceremony17.05.25, 17:30 • 3416 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Mark Carney
Rome
Switzerland
Canada
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,991.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,467.01