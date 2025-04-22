The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

Pope Francis' spiritual testament of June 29, 2022, has been published, in which he gives instructions regarding his burial in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome. UNN informs about this with reference to Vatican News.

Feeling that the end of my earthly life is approaching, and with a living hope for Eternal Life, I aspire to express my testamentary will only regarding the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life, priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of our Lord, the Blessed Mary. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest in anticipation of the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary. I wish my last earthly journey to end in this very ancient Marian shrine, where I came to pray at the beginning and at the end of each Apostolic journey, to entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother with confidence and to thank Her for Her gentle and maternal care. I ask you to prepare a tomb for me in a niche in the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (the Chapel of Salvation of the Roman People) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica - the pontiff's testament reads.

He specified that the tomb should be in the ground, simple, without special decorations and with a single inscription: "Franciscus".

The document specifies that the costs of preparing for the Pope's funeral will be covered by a charitable donation, which he ordered to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The will was drawn up in the House of Saint Martha on June 29, 2022.

On Monday, April 21, The Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house.

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death around 7:30 am in Santa Marta, people are gathering in St. Peter's Square.

It is believed that the cause of Pope Francis' death was a stroke, but this is not official information, reports Corriere della Sera.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

In Rome, security measures are being tightened in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights of aircraft over the city will be introduced for the duration of the farewell to the pontiff.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

