The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 21403 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 66708 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 41147 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 39218 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 40774 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30464 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25480 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 67410 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39578 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53361 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
1.2m/s
53%
749 mm
Popular news

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 41316 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 20313 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 15911 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 33029 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 37656 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 37664 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 66708 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 33034 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 41331 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 67410 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 15921 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 20329 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 18479 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52415 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 54249 views
Actual

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In his spiritual will, Pope Francis indicated that he wants to be buried in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome. He also asked for a simple tomb with the inscription "Franciscus".

The Vatican has published the will of Pope Francis: what instructions did the pontiff leave regarding his funeral

Pope Francis' spiritual testament of June 29, 2022, has been published, in which he gives instructions regarding his burial in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) in Rome. UNN informs about this with reference to Vatican News.

Feeling that the end of my earthly life is approaching, and with a living hope for Eternal Life, I aspire to express my testamentary will only regarding the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life, priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of our Lord, the Blessed Mary. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest in anticipation of the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary. I wish my last earthly journey to end in this very ancient Marian shrine, where I came to pray at the beginning and at the end of each Apostolic journey, to entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother with confidence and to thank Her for Her gentle and maternal care. I ask you to prepare a tomb for me in a niche in the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (the Chapel of Salvation of the Roman People) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica

- the pontiff's testament reads.

He specified that the tomb should be in the ground, simple, without special decorations and with a single inscription: "Franciscus".

The document specifies that the costs of preparing for the Pope's funeral will be covered by a charitable donation, which he ordered to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The will was drawn up in the House of Saint Martha on June 29, 2022.

Let us remind

On Monday, April 21, The Vatican reported the death of Pope Francis. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta house.

Cardinal Farrell of Pope Francis confirmed his death around 7:30 am in Santa Marta, people are gathering in St. Peter's Square.

It is believed that the cause of Pope Francis' death was a stroke, but this is not official information, reports Corriere della Sera.

The funeral events for the death of Pope Francis will last nine days. The conclave to elect the next pontiff will take place within a month.

In Rome, security measures are being tightened in connection with the funeral of Pope Francis. A ban on flights of aircraft over the city will be introduced for the duration of the farewell to the pontiff.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. 

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine21.04.25, 10:55 • 53361 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$87,277.90
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,435.00
Ethereum
$1,577.48