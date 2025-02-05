Argentina follows the US in withdrawing from the WHO
Kyiv • UNN
The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.
Argentina's presidential spokesman announced this Wednesday that the country will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), following a similar move by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Transmits UNN with reference to Rádio e Televisão de Portugal.
Argentina's decision to withdraw from the WHO was announced by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni at a press conference at Casa Rosada. During the press conference, Adorni intensified his criticism of the actions of the WHO leadership during the pandemic. He noted that the decision is a step “towards the sovereignty of Argentina's healthcare”.
We, the Argentines, will not allow an international organization to interfere with our sovereignty, let alone our health
Recall
Donald Trump has signed a decree to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. The reasons for this are the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of reforms, and excessive US financial contributions.
