Argentina follows the US in withdrawing from the WHO

Argentina's presidential spokesman announced this Wednesday that the country will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), following a similar move by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Transmits UNN with reference to Rádio e Televisão de Portugal.

Argentina's decision to withdraw from the WHO was announced by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni at a press conference at Casa Rosada. During the press conference, Adorni intensified his criticism of the actions of the WHO leadership during the pandemic. He noted that the decision is a step “towards the sovereignty of Argentina's healthcare”.

We, the Argentines, will not allow an international organization to interfere with our sovereignty, let alone our health - the message reads.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed a decree to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. The reasons for this are the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of reforms, and excessive US financial contributions.

