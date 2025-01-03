Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82489 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157474 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132738 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139979 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137465 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137198 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136653 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72669 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105195 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107390 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177385 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196400 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185488 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136653 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137198 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144861 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136373 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153392 views
Actual
Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23081 views

Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, who is claiming victory over President Nicolas Maduro in the July 28 elections, is on his way to Argentina. On January 4, the Venezuelan politician will be received by Argentine President Javier Milei.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The government of Nicolas Maduro has announced a reward of $100,000 (approximately 615,000 Brazilian reals) for information leading to the arrest of Edmundo González, an opposition leader and presidential candidate. Having been in Spain since September, González said he intends to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take office, claiming to have won the 2024 elections, although the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared him defeated. For now, Edmundo González is traveling to Argentina from his exile in Madrid, a presidential source said this Thursday.

On January 4, the Venezuelan politician is expected to be received by Argentine President Javier Milei. And on January 10, the day of Maduro's inauguration, the opposition leader intends to take the oath in his place.

A Venezuelan court accuses González of ignoring subpoenas and has issued a warrant for his arrest. The opposition claims that the authorities are seeking to silence critics and tighten control over the country.

Any person who knows his or her whereabouts must notify the Ministry of the public (deputy, prosecutor's office) of the order

- reads the image released by the Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB).

The social network initially offered a reward of $500,000, which was reduced to $100,000 a few minutes later, Deutsche Welle notes .

HelpHelp

González, the leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform, has promised to return to the country in early 2025, the date he claims he should assume the presidency.

In July , mass protests broke out in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election. The opposition claims fraud, and the United States and a number of countries demand that the full results of the vote be made public.

The Venezuelan court accuses Gonzalez of ignoring the Ministry of Public Affairs' calls for clarification on the publication of electoral records.

Venezuelan authorities have released 225 people arrested during protests against Maduro's re-election. Human rights organizations confirmed the release of 107 political prisoners.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
javier-mileiJavier Milei
argentinaArgentina
venezuelaVenezuela
spainSpain

Contact us about advertising