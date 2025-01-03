Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, who is claiming victory over President Nicolas Maduro in the July 28 elections, is on his way to Argentina. On January 4, the Venezuelan politician will be received by Argentine President Javier Milei.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The government of Nicolas Maduro has announced a reward of $100,000 (approximately 615,000 Brazilian reals) for information leading to the arrest of Edmundo González, an opposition leader and presidential candidate. Having been in Spain since September, González said he intends to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take office, claiming to have won the 2024 elections, although the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared him defeated. For now, Edmundo González is traveling to Argentina from his exile in Madrid, a presidential source said this Thursday.

On January 4, the Venezuelan politician is expected to be received by Argentine President Javier Milei. And on January 10, the day of Maduro's inauguration, the opposition leader intends to take the oath in his place.

A Venezuelan court accuses González of ignoring subpoenas and has issued a warrant for his arrest. The opposition claims that the authorities are seeking to silence critics and tighten control over the country.

Any person who knows his or her whereabouts must notify the Ministry of the public (deputy, prosecutor's office) of the order - reads the image released by the Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB).

The social network initially offered a reward of $500,000, which was reduced to $100,000 a few minutes later, Deutsche Welle notes .

HelpHelp

González, the leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform, has promised to return to the country in early 2025, the date he claims he should assume the presidency.

In July , mass protests broke out in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election. The opposition claims fraud, and the United States and a number of countries demand that the full results of the vote be made public.

The Venezuelan court accuses Gonzalez of ignoring the Ministry of Public Affairs' calls for clarification on the publication of electoral records.

Venezuelan authorities have released 225 people arrested during protests against Maduro's re-election. Human rights organizations confirmed the release of 107 political prisoners.