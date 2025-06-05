In France, two football players were disqualified for two matches for hiding rainbow flags - media

Football players Nemanja Matic (Lyon) and Ahmed Hassan (Havre) were suspended for two matches for covering up a small rainbow flag on their shirts during the match on May 17. Thus, the French First League held a campaign against homophobia, writes UNN with reference to NOS.

Details

Both players were also required to participate in an information campaign against homophobia in football. Also, Jonathan Gradit (Lance) will have to watch the match at the beginning of next season, as he made a homophobic remark during the break of the match against Monaco.

The KNVB campaign against racism and discrimination has also led to controversy in the Netherlands. For example, then-Feyenoord captain Orkun Kekkyu twice refused to wear the OneLove bracelet in rainbow colors, as did Excelsior captain Redouan el Yaakubi, who was also disqualified. This disqualification was canceled in 2023.

Addition

The Hungarian Parliament passed a law banning LGBTQ+ pride parades, citing child protection. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.

Thousands of Argentinians came out on an LGBT march in 23 cities of the country after President Milei's speech in Davos. Protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and plans to abolish gender policy.