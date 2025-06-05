In France, two football players were disqualified for two matches for hiding rainbow flags - media

$41.480.16
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 2440 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10332 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 18872 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 57142 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 44017 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 40562 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 62759 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 94962 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62008 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 58586 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Popular news

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

June 5, 03:13 AM • 11471 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 19501 views

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

June 5, 05:00 AM • 10418 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 30633 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33411 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 78168 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 90942 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 151527 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 192123 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300479 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Cristiano Ronaldo

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

White House

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33804 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 46789 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 93296 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300479 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 162496 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

Nord Stream

The New York Times

Nord Stream 2

In France, two football players were disqualified for two matches for hiding rainbow flags - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Matic and Hassan disqualified for two matches for hiding the rainbow flag on their shirts. Gradit punished for homophobic remarks during the match.

In France, two football players were disqualified for two matches for hiding rainbow flags - media

Football players Nemanja Matic (Lyon) and Ahmed Hassan (Havre) were suspended for two matches for covering up a small rainbow flag on their shirts during the match on May 17. Thus, the French First League held a campaign against homophobia, writes UNN with reference to NOS.

Details

Both players were also required to participate in an information campaign against homophobia in football. Also, Jonathan Gradit (Lance) will have to watch the match at the beginning of next season, as he made a homophobic remark during the break of the match against Monaco.

The KNVB campaign against racism and discrimination has also led to controversy in the Netherlands. For example, then-Feyenoord captain Orkun Kekkyu twice refused to wear the OneLove bracelet in rainbow colors, as did Excelsior captain Redouan el Yaakubi, who was also disqualified. This disqualification was canceled in 2023.

Addition

The Hungarian Parliament passed a law banning LGBTQ+ pride parades, citing child protection. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.

Thousands of Argentinians came out on an LGBT march in 23 cities of the country after President Milei's speech in Davos. Protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and plans to abolish gender policy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Davos
Javier Milei
Argentina
Netherlands
Hungary
