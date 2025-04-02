IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General
Kyiv • UNN
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
Argentine Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that he is seriously considering running for the post of UN Secretary-General. He said this during a speech at an event of the Argentine Council on International Relations (CARI), UNN reports with reference to La Nacion.
The position will become vacant in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires.
The process of selecting Guterres' successor has not yet begun, it is a process that will begin later this year, when the relevant call for nominations will be published within the framework of the UN General Assembly. I am considering it, and I am considering it very seriously. That's all I can say at the moment
Grossi, who has direct contact with the country's president, Javier Miley, noted that he has "excellent relations" with him, and they have met several times.
"We have had many conversations about this. We discussed the entire international agenda. Also because I believe that this is part of the dialogue that we need to maintain," Grossi said.
Grossi also mentioned the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
"It cannot move forward. I believe that those who make international decisions should work with the reality that exists, not with the one that should be. If we had a Security Council that worked perfectly, we obviously would not have the conflicts that exist. And we must recognize the reality of these strategic polarizations that exist, and what is the possibility of changing this in the short or medium term. This possibility is not very great," he said.
