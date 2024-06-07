ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Change of plans: Argentine President will not go to the Peace Summit in Switzerland-mass media

Change of plans: Argentine President will not go to the Peace Summit in Switzerland-mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 191833 views

Argentine president Javier Miley will not attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, preferring instead to stay in Argentina during national holidays.

Argentine president Javier Miley has no plans to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which will be held on June 15-16. During this time, he will be in Argentina to participate  in national holidays. This is reported by La Nacion with reference to anonymous officials, reports UNN.

As noted by the publication, The president of Argentina did not attend the peace summit, to which he was invited by the president of  Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

The president decided not to participate in the G7 summit either.

It is reported that the change in  plans is due to the fact that the president wants to be in Argentina for the national holidays on June 17 and 20. So I decided to divide my trip to Europe into two parts: from the 12th to the 15th and from the 22nd to the 24th, with five days of stay in the country.

Due to the change of plans, a bilateral meeting in France with President Emmanuel Macron, originally scheduled for June 19, was also canceled.

Recall

In May, UNN reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Argentine president Javier Miley and invited him to a peace summit in Switzerland.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

