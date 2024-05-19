Spain recalls ambassador to Argentina over President Millais' remarks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81366 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39990 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31940 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64343 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32502 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58455 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226005 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237804 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224601 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81366 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58455 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Spain recalls ambassador to Argentina over President Millais' remarks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32635 views

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina and demanded a public apology from Argentine President Javier Millais for his statements criticizing the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a corrupt official.

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations and demanded an apology from Argentine President Javier Millais, who called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Bigonia Gomez a corrupt official. This was announced by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, UNN reports.

Details

Because of Mr. Millais's behavior, relations between Spain and Argentina are at their most difficult moment in recent history. I therefore inform you that I have just summoned our ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultations

said the Spanish Foreign Minister at a press conference.

Albares also stated that "Spain demands a public apology from Mr. Millais".

Context

On May 19, Miley spoke at the congress of the Spanish far-right Vox party in Madrid, where he criticized Sanchez for not immediately responding to corruption allegations against his wife.

On April 24, the court announced the launch of an investigation against Gomez on suspicion of using connections and corruption in business. The complaint was filed by the Clean Hands syndicate, which acknowledged that the accusations were based on press reports. The Madrid provincial prosecutor's office has already asked to stop the investigation. According to El Confidencial newspaper, the case focuses on Gomez's relations with several private companies that received funds and public contracts from the government.

After the investigation began, the prime minister canceled his public events to consider whether he would remain in office. Sanchez later said he would not resign.

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez considers resignation to "think" about the future24.04.24, 21:05 • 42621 view

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
javier-mileiJavier Milei
argentinaArgentina
spainSpain
madrydMadrid

