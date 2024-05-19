Spain recalls ambassador to Argentina over President Millais' remarks

Spain has recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations and demanded an apology from Argentine President Javier Millais, who called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Bigonia Gomez a corrupt official. This was announced by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, UNN reports.

Details

Because of Mr. Millais's behavior, relations between Spain and Argentina are at their most difficult moment in recent history. I therefore inform you that I have just summoned our ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultations said the Spanish Foreign Minister at a press conference.

Albares also stated that "Spain demands a public apology from Mr. Millais".

Context

On May 19, Miley spoke at the congress of the Spanish far-right Vox party in Madrid, where he criticized Sanchez for not immediately responding to corruption allegations against his wife.

On April 24, the court announced the launch of an investigation against Gomez on suspicion of using connections and corruption in business. The complaint was filed by the Clean Hands syndicate, which acknowledged that the accusations were based on press reports. The Madrid provincial prosecutor's office has already asked to stop the investigation. According to El Confidencial newspaper, the case focuses on Gomez's relations with several private companies that received funds and public contracts from the government.

After the investigation began, the prime minister canceled his public events to consider whether he would remain in office. Sanchez later said he would not resign.

