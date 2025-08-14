Stefanchuk held a series of phone conversations with almost thirty heads of national parliaments: outlined Ukraine's common position

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a series of telephone conversations with almost thirty heads of national parliaments and the President of the European Parliament. They agreed to coordinate actions at the inter-parliamentary level. Stefanchuk wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Over the past few days, I have had a large number of important international contacts, including telephone conversations with heads of parliaments. Almost thirty heads of national parliaments and the President of the European Parliament. These are more than diplomatic gestures. This is a common position in defense of basic principles: state sovereignty, inviolability of borders, supremacy of international law - wrote Stefanchuk.

He emphasized that partners are united in understanding the key points:

Ukraine must be a full participant in all peace negotiations. Discussing the future of a sovereign state without its participation is unacceptable;

The President of Ukraine is ready for any constructive format that will bring us closer to a just peace. But every format must begin with a ceasefire;

security guarantees for Ukraine must be in action, not on paper - capable of deterring the aggressor, not just declaring intentions;

Russia has no and will have no right to influence the future of Ukraine - neither in the European Union nor in NATO;

any peace initiative must be accompanied by strong pressure on the aggressor - both sanctions and political.

We also agreed to coordinate actions at the inter-parliamentary level: through friendship groups, exchange of initiatives, synchronization of votes in international institutions. Our common goal is peace with respect for international law. A just peace cannot be the result of foreign agreements - only a common struggle for freedom, law, and justice - added Stefanchuk.

