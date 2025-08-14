Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Argentina: will be glad to see Milei in Ukraine

$41.510.09
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 18263 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 25463 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 26770 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 21841 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 26738 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 42131 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 135472 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 73855 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 70843 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 62941 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideoAugust 14, 08:48 AM • 122670 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - BudanovAugust 14, 08:55 AM • 61335 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 82574 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 31442 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 24168 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 18263 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 25463 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 26770 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 24462 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 31732 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksandr Usyk
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 7262 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 83526 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 55249 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 75645 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 127357 views
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Starlink

Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Argentina: will be glad to see Milei in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Argentina discussed peace, economy, and cooperation. They agreed to resume political consultations between their foreign ministries.

Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Argentina: will be glad to see Milei in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei, and they agreed to resume the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The head of state informed about recent contacts with partners and emphasized that Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: an honest peace and reliable security guarantees are needed. Javier Milei expressed readiness to make personal efforts to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy noted Argentina's economic successes, primarily deregulation and overcoming inflation. The President of Ukraine congratulated the President of Argentina on these results and wished him further success. The head of state noted that Ukraine is interested in studying Argentina's experience. The leaders discussed the relevant opportunity.

Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media14.08.25, 15:31 • 3422 views

The presidents paid detailed attention to the development of bilateral relations, primarily cooperation in the fields of technology, economy, agricultural industry, and many other areas.

In addition, they agreed to resume the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The teams will actively work to ensure they take place in the near future.

Zelenskyy thanked Javier Milei for his participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The President of Argentina assured that Ukraine can count on further support.

The leaders coordinated their next contacts. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be glad to see Javier Milei in Ukraine.

Trump to call Zelensky and European leaders after summit with Putin - media14.08.25, 18:02 • 5322 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Javier Milei
Argentina
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine