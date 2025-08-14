Zelenskyy spoke with the President of Argentina: will be glad to see Milei in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Argentine President Javier Milei, and they agreed to resume the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The head of state informed about recent contacts with partners and emphasized that Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: an honest peace and reliable security guarantees are needed. Javier Milei expressed readiness to make personal efforts to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy noted Argentina's economic successes, primarily deregulation and overcoming inflation. The President of Ukraine congratulated the President of Argentina on these results and wished him further success. The head of state noted that Ukraine is interested in studying Argentina's experience. The leaders discussed the relevant opportunity.

Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media

The presidents paid detailed attention to the development of bilateral relations, primarily cooperation in the fields of technology, economy, agricultural industry, and many other areas.

In addition, they agreed to resume the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The teams will actively work to ensure they take place in the near future.

Zelenskyy thanked Javier Milei for his participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. The President of Argentina assured that Ukraine can count on further support.

The leaders coordinated their next contacts. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would be glad to see Javier Milei in Ukraine.

Trump to call Zelensky and European leaders after summit with Putin - media