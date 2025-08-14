Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 4046 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 18314 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 63399 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 39433 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 38291 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 36693 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 36412 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 44186 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43589 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41657 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
43%
756mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 9958 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 42148 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 45484 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 20081 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 22287 views
Publications
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 738 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 63371 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 179403 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 152934 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 142020 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 22530 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 36511 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 58193 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 110905 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 126866 views
Actual
The Times
Fox News
World War II
Diia (service)
Pistol

Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Allies are considering several European cities for a possible meeting between the presidents of the USA, Ukraine, and the head of the Kremlin. The meeting location depends on the results of tomorrow's meeting in Alaska.

Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media

Allies are "actively" considering several European locations for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin by the end of this month, Sky News reports, citing EU sources, writes UNN.

Details

Sources say that a second meeting will depend on how tomorrow's meeting in Alaska goes, but allies agree that the meeting place should be in Europe.

Macron expressed support for a trilateral meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin in Europe13.08.25, 20:03 • 5038 views

If tomorrow's meeting is successful, the EU and the US are expected to hold a conference call on the next meeting of all three leaders on Saturday, August 16, in the afternoon, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy previously proposed Rome as a meeting place, but countries such as France, Finland, Spain, and Germany believe that a neutral location, such as Geneva, would be more suitable, the publication notes.

Turkey has also twice offered to host the talks.

Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas12.08.25, 17:09 • 2882 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Geneva
Rome
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
France
Spain
Europe
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States