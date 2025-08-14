Europe considers options for the location of the Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin summit - Media

Allies are "actively" considering several European locations for a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin by the end of this month, Sky News reports, citing EU sources, writes UNN.

Details

Sources say that a second meeting will depend on how tomorrow's meeting in Alaska goes, but allies agree that the meeting place should be in Europe.

If tomorrow's meeting is successful, the EU and the US are expected to hold a conference call on the next meeting of all three leaders on Saturday, August 16, in the afternoon, the publication writes.

Zelenskyy previously proposed Rome as a meeting place, but countries such as France, Finland, Spain, and Germany believe that a neutral location, such as Geneva, would be more suitable, the publication notes.

Turkey has also twice offered to host the talks.

