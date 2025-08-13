$41.430.02
Macron expressed support for a trilateral meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3040 views

French President Emmanuel Macron supported a trilateral meeting between the presidents of the USA, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation. The meeting is to take place in Europe, in a neutral country, provided Ukraine participates in the discussion of its territory.

Macron expressed support for a trilateral meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a trilateral meeting between United States President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Europe, writes UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

After a video call with the US president and European leaders, Macron stated, while at his summer residence in Bormes-les-Mimosas in southern France, that Trump wants to push for such a meeting.

We want it to take place in Europe, in a neutral country accepted by all parties

- wrote Macron on the social network X.

Macron also said that Trump made it clear that the US goal is to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine at a meeting with Putin in Alaska.

The French President also emphasized that issues concerning the territory of Ukraine should not and will not be discussed without Ukraine. He also said that it is important for Europe to be heard before the Putin-Trump meeting takes place.

While it is normal for the US and Russia to have bilateral talks, it is important that when discussing issues concerning Europe, our common security, there is coordination with us, Europeans

- said Macron.

Addition

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a trilateral format of talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia. He noted that there should be a ceasefire and security guarantees.

At the end of next week, a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to take place. The US is working on a location for the meeting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that two bilateral and one trilateral meeting with the participation of the US are needed to end the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

