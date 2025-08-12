Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 5896 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7514 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12686 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 27953 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29813 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 34944 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22435 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17063 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13932 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14927 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 5896 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 27956 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29814 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 34944 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30264 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30182 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 28967 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185630 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128491 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244485 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

President Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. The Turkish leader expressed readiness to host a summit and proposed creating working groups.

Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to a statement published by the Communications Directorate, bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed during the conversation, writes UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Details

President Erdoğan expressed his gratitude for the progress achieved in direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. He expressed hope that significant results regarding a ceasefire would be achieved in the next rounds on the path to lasting peace.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey is ready to host a summit at the leadership level and believes that the creation of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues will pave the way for the summit. He also stated that Turkey continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addition

Ukraine is preparing for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv. The main topic of discussions will be the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv