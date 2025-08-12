Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to a statement published by the Communications Directorate, bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed during the conversation, writes UNN with reference to TRT Haber.

Details

President Erdoğan expressed his gratitude for the progress achieved in direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. He expressed hope that significant results regarding a ceasefire would be achieved in the next rounds on the path to lasting peace.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey is ready to host a summit at the leadership level and believes that the creation of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues will pave the way for the summit. He also stated that Turkey continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addition

Ukraine is preparing for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyiv. The main topic of discussions will be the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries.