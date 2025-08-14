Trump to call Zelensky and European leaders after summit with Putin - media

US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is going to conclude a deal. He noted that he would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after its completion, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

I will call Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after the meeting, but I will not call anyone if the meeting goes badly - Trump noted.

He also added that he hopes that sanctions and economic incentives can influence Putin in making a decision on a peace agreement.

Economic incentives and sanctions are very powerful. Tomorrow's talks will allow for a second meeting to reach a peace agreement - Trump noted.

The US President also stated that he would talk to the media after the summit, but noted that he did not know if there would be a joint press conference with the Russian president. Earlier, the White House stated that a joint press conference would be held after the meeting of the two leaders.

Addition

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmytro Peskov reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

According to the White House spokeswoman, US President Donald Trump has tools for sanctions against Russia, but diplomacy is a priority. Tomorrow he will meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine without territorial division.