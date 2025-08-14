$41.510.09
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Trump to call Zelensky and European leaders after summit with Putin - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

US President Donald Trump believes that Putin is ready for a deal and plans to call Zelensky and European leaders after the meeting. He hopes that sanctions and economic incentives will influence the decision on a peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is going to conclude a deal. He noted that he would call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after its completion, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

I will call Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after the meeting, but I will not call anyone if the meeting goes badly 

- Trump noted.

He also added that he hopes that sanctions and economic incentives can influence Putin in making a decision on a peace agreement.

Economic incentives and sanctions are very powerful. Tomorrow's talks will allow for a second meeting to reach a peace agreement 

- Trump noted.

The US President also stated that he would talk to the media after the summit, but noted that he did not know if there would be a joint press conference with the Russian president. Earlier, the White House stated that a joint press conference would be held after the meeting of the two leaders.

Addition

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmytro Peskov reported that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

According to the White House spokeswoman, US President Donald Trump has tools for sanctions against Russia, but diplomacy is a priority. Tomorrow he will meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine without territorial division.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine