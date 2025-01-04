ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151446 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129561 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137024 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165931 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36716 views

Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will personally donate $1 million to the inaugural committee of US President-elect Donald Trump. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Tim Cook met with Trump frequently during his first term and that they established a personal relationship.

As a result, Apple's CEO will personally donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee. However, the company will not make a separate donation.

The inaugural committee plans to raise more than $150 million. According to The Independent, Amazon, Meta, Toyota, Ford, and General Motors will donate to the Trump Foundation.

Recall

Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ceremony on January 20.

It is also known that the newly elected US president invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to the meeting, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Miley has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Bukelé is still hesitating due to security concerns.

As UNN previously reported , Donald Trump said that he did not send an invitation to Zelenskyy for the inauguration on January 20. However, he expressed his readiness to receive the Ukrainian president if he wants to come.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
toyotaToyota
javier-mileiJavier Milei
argentinaArgentina
donald-trumpDonald Trump
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
apple-incApple Inc.

