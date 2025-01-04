Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Apple CEO Tim Cook will personally donate $1 million to the inaugural committee of US President-elect Donald Trump. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Tim Cook met with Trump frequently during his first term and that they established a personal relationship.

As a result, Apple's CEO will personally donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee. However, the company will not make a separate donation.

The inaugural committee plans to raise more than $150 million. According to The Independent, Amazon, Meta, Toyota, Ford, and General Motors will donate to the Trump Foundation.

Recall

Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to his inauguration ceremony on January 20.

It is also known that the newly elected US president invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to the meeting, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Miley has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Bukelé is still hesitating due to security concerns.

As UNN previously reported , Donald Trump said that he did not send an invitation to Zelenskyy for the inauguration on January 20. However, he expressed his readiness to receive the Ukrainian president if he wants to come.