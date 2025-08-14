$41.430.02
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - Fiala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Ukraine has received a million large-caliber ammunition as part of the Czech initiative, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highly praised this assistance.

Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - Fiala

This year, Ukraine has already received one million units of large-caliber ammunition as part of the Czech initiative. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a virtual meeting of the "Coalition of the Determined," according to UNN, citing České noviny.

Details

He highly praised the alignment of positions with US President Donald Trump and welcomed the fact that US Vice President J.D. Vance also attended the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting for the first time.

I can also announce that as of today, we have already delivered one million units of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine this year as part of the Czech initiative

- said Fiala.

The publication adds that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz thanked the Czech Republic for the ammunition initiative. Earlier, he called the Czech ammunition initiative an "exemplary" aid to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to implement joint projects for weapons production, and this cooperation will only increase. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský.

Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - Media10.08.25, 00:09 • 17734 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Petr Fiala
Jan Lipavský
Friedrich Merz
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine