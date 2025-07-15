$41.780.04
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 6076 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 15123 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 26035 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 33220 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 30900 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 29518 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 29176 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 46412 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 43679 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23637 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Fico hinted that Slovakia will unblock the 18th EU sanctions package this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the EU could agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia this week after receiving written guarantees regarding gas imports. Slovakia cannot block the ban on Russian gas imports from 2028, but requires unanimity for the sanctions package.

Fico hinted that Slovakia will unblock the 18th EU sanctions package this week

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico hinted that this week the European Union could agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia after Bratislava's resistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's address on Monday, July 14.

Details

Robert Fico began by acknowledging that Slovakia would not be able to block the European Union's decision to ban the import of Russian gas from January 2028, as it is adopted by a qualified majority.

To gain something, we combined this imbecilic Commission project with the project of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which requires unanimity.

- said the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

According to Fico, negotiations between Bratislava and Brussels "are approaching some final," and he received a "written draft of guarantees" from the European Commission regarding gas in case of support for the 18th package of sanctions.

I am sending the Commission's guarantee proposal to the heads of all relevant political parties and waiting for their response... We don't have much time, because I only just received the draft guarantees, and tomorrow we are approaching the final. If not tomorrow, then on Wednesday or Friday.

- he noted.

In the end, however, he warned that he still reserved the right not to support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which would cause "a circus, blackmail of European funds, and an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of Slovakia and replace it with an obedient one."

Recall

Slovakia aims to conclude an agreement with the European Commission and EU partners on energy security guarantees by July 15. Without these guarantees, the country is blocking a new package of sanctions against Russia related to the cessation of Russian gas imports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico refused to unconditionally unblock the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Fico wrote about this on Facebook in response to a letter from Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala urged his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico not to hinder the adoption of the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the EU. Fiala emphasized the importance of joint actions against Russia and warned of Slovakia's possible isolation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

