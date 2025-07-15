Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico hinted that this week the European Union could agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia after Bratislava's resistance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the politician's address on Monday, July 14.

Robert Fico began by acknowledging that Slovakia would not be able to block the European Union's decision to ban the import of Russian gas from January 2028, as it is adopted by a qualified majority.

To gain something, we combined this imbecilic Commission project with the project of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which requires unanimity. - said the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

According to Fico, negotiations between Bratislava and Brussels "are approaching some final," and he received a "written draft of guarantees" from the European Commission regarding gas in case of support for the 18th package of sanctions.

I am sending the Commission's guarantee proposal to the heads of all relevant political parties and waiting for their response... We don't have much time, because I only just received the draft guarantees, and tomorrow we are approaching the final. If not tomorrow, then on Wednesday or Friday. - he noted.

In the end, however, he warned that he still reserved the right not to support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which would cause "a circus, blackmail of European funds, and an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government of Slovakia and replace it with an obedient one."

