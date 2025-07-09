Slovakia still blocks 18th EU sanctions package against Russia - media

The EU has not yet agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia is still blocking the decision, but there is another meeting on Friday, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Wednesday on X, writes UNN.

Still no agreement on the EU sanctions package against Russia. EU ambassadors could potentially agree on it on Friday. Slovakia is still blocking. - Jozwiak wrote.

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks, and military industry.

Slovakia and Hungary opposed the sanctions due to their disagreement with the European Commission's proposals to stop importing Russian energy by the end of 2027, which would force the two countries to seek alternatives.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia would not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia due to unresolved issues regarding gas supplies after 2027.

On July 7, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna stated that EU member states, including Slovakia and Hungary, should reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.