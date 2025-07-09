$41.850.05
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Slovakia still blocks 18th EU sanctions package against Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The EU has not yet agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which the European Commission proposed on June 10. Slovakia is blocking it due to unresolved issues of gas supplies after 2027.

Slovakia still blocks 18th EU sanctions package against Russia - media

The EU has not yet agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, Slovakia is still blocking the decision, but there is another meeting on Friday, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Wednesday on X, writes UNN.

Still no agreement on the EU sanctions package against Russia. EU ambassadors could potentially agree on it on Friday. Slovakia is still blocking.

- Jozwiak wrote.

Addition

On June 10, the European Commission proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, targeting Moscow's energy revenues, banks, and military industry.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list10.06.25, 17:41 • 63235 views

Slovakia and Hungary opposed the sanctions due to their disagreement with the European Commission's proposals to stop importing Russian energy by the end of 2027, which would force the two countries to seek alternatives.

Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia refuse to support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia23.06.25, 15:09 • 2549 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia would not support the new EU sanctions package against Russia due to unresolved issues regarding gas supplies after 2027.

On July 7, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna stated that EU member states, including Slovakia and Hungary, should reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation this week.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Olha Stefanishyna
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
