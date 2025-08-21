Czech President Petr Pavel: temporary territorial concessions in Ukraine are a "lesser evil" for the sake of peace

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 2832 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 16928 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 27815 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 32896 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 59676 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 154007 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 68739 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 125680 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 329104 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 101253 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.9m/s
38%
745mm
Popular news
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 55926 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 52511 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 35116 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 19377 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 10681 views
Publications
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 10728 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 73032 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 154007 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 125680 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 329104 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Europe
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 43232 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 39476 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 39915 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 68370 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 84279 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

Czech President Petr Pavel: temporary territorial concessions in Ukraine are a "lesser evil" for the sake of peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Czech President Petr Pavel considers temporary territorial concessions in Ukraine a "lesser evil" for achieving peace. He emphasized that this does not legitimize the occupation, but is a recognition of the reality on the battlefield.

Czech President Petr Pavel: temporary territorial concessions in Ukraine are a "lesser evil" for the sake of peace

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, stated in an interview with ČTK that temporary territorial concessions might be possible in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasized that this does not mean legitimizing the occupation and violating international law, but rather reflects the reality on the battlefield and the desire to avoid a multi-year conflict with numerous casualties.

This is reported by ČTK, writes UNN.

Details

Petr Pavel stressed that any territorial concessions must be exclusively temporary.

"This should not de jure confirm Russia's territorial gains and violate the principle of territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter,"

– noted the president.

According to him, recognizing temporarily occupied territories is "recognizing reality," as Russia already controls certain regions.

"If they are recognized as temporarily occupied, we must call them exactly that, not Russian territories,"

– added Pavel.

The President also commented on the Czech Republic's role in the peacekeeping process. He emphasized that Czech participation in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine is possible and logical, as the country actively supports Kyiv and participates in international initiatives.

"A possible role would include training Ukrainian military personnel, assisting in demining, or observing in demilitarized zones, and the decision on specific deployment should be made by the government and parliament."

Pavel criticized the gradual approach of Western countries to supporting Ukraine: in his opinion, anti-Russian sanctions and military aid should have been massive from the very beginning to strengthen Ukraine's defense as quickly and effectively as possible and reduce loss of life.

"If we had acted immediately, the situation could have looked completely different,"

– noted the president.

Speaking about negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Pavel emphasized that the Czech Republic does not dictate the terms of the agreement and does not advise what to keep or give away.

"At this moment, we must do everything to ensure that negotiations continue constructively: with a willingness to compromise, but firm enough so that the aggressor is not rewarded,"

– he stressed.

At the same time, Pavel shares the skepticism of other European leaders regarding a quick end to the war. He noted that the initiative on the battlefield now belongs to Russia, and it is unknown how interested Moscow is in a quick peaceful settlement.

"Putin had peace in his hands almost from the very beginning,"

– recalled the Czech president, emphasizing Russia's responsibility for the escalation of the conflict.

Earlier

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue joint arms production projects, and cooperation will increase. The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with 1.8 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year and participates in the aviation coalition.

Ukraine received one million large-caliber ammunition as part of the Czech initiative, said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highly praised this assistance.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
United Nations
Friedrich Merz
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine