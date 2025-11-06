ukenru
07:30 PM
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech Parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, thanked the Czech people for their support after newly elected Speaker of Parliament Tomio Okamura ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the building. The diplomat emphasized that the Ukrainian flag symbolizes freedom and resilience, and the strength of unity can force Russia to stop the war.

Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech Parliament

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, thanked Czech citizens for their support after the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the parliament building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the Ukrainian diplomat on Facebook.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Czech people for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine - a European state next to you, which was treacherously attacked by the Russian terrorist state. The flag of Ukraine, for which the bravest and most courageous are shedding blood today, is being tried to be destroyed by the Russian horde. Russia is afraid of the Ukrainian flag, because today it is not just a state symbol

- the post says.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic wrote that the Ukrainian flag today symbolizes freedom, dignity and invincibility of the people who will not be under the rule of the Kremlin.

According to the diplomat, only the power of unity and the support of the international community can force Russia to stop the war and sit down at the negotiating table.

Putin must feel the strength of our unity, freedom and invincibility - only this will force him to stop the war and sit down at the negotiating table, for which Ukraine is ready

- Zvarych noted.

He also thanked Czech citizens for the new Ukrainian flags on Prague buildings and for supporting the country in this difficult time.

"On behalf of all Ukrainians and all free people, I sincerely thank you for the fact that today even more Ukrainian flags appeared on the buildings of Prague!", - summarized the Ukrainian diplomat.

Recall

On Thursday, November 6, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the resignation of his government. In addition, the head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the parliament building. It had been hanging there since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

