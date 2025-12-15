$42.190.08
Czech President Pavel appoints new government led by Babiš

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Czech President Petr Pavel has appointed a new government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. The government includes representatives of ANO, SPD, and "Motorists," who have taken 16 ministerial portfolios.

Czech President Pavel appoints new government led by Babiš

Czech President Petr Pavel has appointed members of the government of the new Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Radio Prague International reports, writes UNN.

Details

It includes the ANO, SPD, and "Motorists" movements. Babiš will present the ministers in their departments today. Karel Havlíček, Alena Schillerová from ANO, Petr Macinka ("Motorists"), and Jaromír Zuna from SPD will become deputy heads of government in Andrej Babiš's third cabinet.

In the government, ANO receives eight portfolios in addition to the prime minister, SPD — three ministers, and "Motorists" head four ministries. The head of "Motorists," Petr Macinka, temporarily heads two departments: in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also the Ministry of Environment. The "Motorists" candidate, Filip Turek, has not yet met with the president due to health reasons, and the president simultaneously has doubts about his possible participation in the cabinet. The government in the Chamber of Deputies will rely on a majority of 108 seats; a vote of confidence is planned for January 13.

Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - Babiš13.12.25, 18:29 • 15609 views

After the appointment ceremony, Babiš will move to the Strakova Academy, where the prime minister works and government meetings are held. He will be met there by Petr Fiala (ODS), who plans to hand over, among other things, an eighty-page prime minister's report on the state of the country with a summary of the results of his governance.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babiš as prime minister on December 9, 2025. Babiš returns to power after four years in opposition.

Olga Rozgon

