18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 2848 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 4428 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 6648 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 8056 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 8720 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11414 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 13184 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 11936 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12424 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - Babiš

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, stated that the country would not guarantee financing for Ukraine. He noted that the Czech Republic needs funds for its citizens and is lobbying for the restoration of access to preferential loans under the SAFE program.

Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - Babiš

The Czech Republic does not intend to guarantee the financing of Ukraine. This was stated by the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, reports UNN

During a working trip to Brussels, I lobbied for the Czech Republic to regain access to preferential loans under the SAFE program. The Fiala government secured only 2 billion euros, while Poland received 43 billion euros and Hungary more than 16 billion euros. We also agreed with the Belgian Prime Minister that the European Commission should find other ways to finance Ukraine 

- said Babiš. 

He added that "our treasury is empty, and we need every crown we have for our citizens." 

In addition, he stated, "the Czech Republic will not guarantee anything and will not send funds." 

Recall 

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babiš, a billionaire and leader of the populist ANO party, as the country's prime minister.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

