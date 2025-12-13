Czech Republic will not guarantee financing for Ukraine - Babiš

The Czech Republic does not intend to guarantee the financing of Ukraine. This was stated by the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, reports UNN.

During a working trip to Brussels, I lobbied for the Czech Republic to regain access to preferential loans under the SAFE program. The Fiala government secured only 2 billion euros, while Poland received 43 billion euros and Hungary more than 16 billion euros. We also agreed with the Belgian Prime Minister that the European Commission should find other ways to finance Ukraine - said Babiš.

He added that "our treasury is empty, and we need every crown we have for our citizens."

In addition, he stated, "the Czech Republic will not guarantee anything and will not send funds."

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babiš, a billionaire and leader of the populist ANO party, as the country's prime minister.