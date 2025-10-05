$41.280.00
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Andrej Babiš, known for his anti-European stance, will once again become Prime Minister of the Czech Republic after his ANO movement won the elections with almost 35% of the votes. He plans to form a single-party government, negotiating with the Freedom and Direct Democracy movement and the Motorists for Themselves.

Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government

The new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic will again be the pro-Russian billionaire and owner of the Agrofert corporation, Andrej Babiš, who previously held this position in 2017–2021 and is known for his anti-European stance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication České Noviny.

The ANO movement of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš dominated this year's elections to the Chamber of Deputies, gaining almost 35% of the votes

- the post says.

It is noted that after four years in opposition, ANO intends to form a single-party government, for the support of which it will negotiate with the "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) movement and "Motorists for Themselves", which will enter parliament for the first time.

The current ruling coalition "Spolu" (ODS, KDU-ČSL and TOP 09) and "Mayors and Independents" (STAN) failed to retain its majority in the two-hundred-seat Chamber of Deputies, even with former coalition partners – the "Pirates".

Other political formations did not make it into the Chamber of Deputies. Even the "Stačilo!" group, led mainly by communists and social democrats, did not overcome the necessary five percent barrier compared to pre-election polls.

ANO won in all regions except Prague, where the "Spolu" coalition retained its first place. After ANO, the "Spolu" coalition took second place with 23%, and STAN - third with 11%

- the publication reports.

Babiš sees himself as the future prime minister.

The current Czech Prime Minister and leader of the Spolu coalition, Petr Fiala, congratulated the ANO movement on its election victory and announced his resignation.

On Sunday afternoon, October 5, Czech President Petr Pavel is to meet with Babiš and the leaders of the parties wishing to join the new coalition.

Recall

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated ANO party leader Andrej Babiš on his victory in the parliamentary elections. Fiala noted that the SPOLU coalition withstood the brunt of the crises, and the result of the ruling parties is better in terms of votes than in 2021.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Prague
Czech Republic