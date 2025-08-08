Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Ramaphosa: the president announced the topics of conversation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. He reported the details of the conversation on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy informed his counterpart about contacts with US President Donald Trump and leaders of European countries. He stated that "much has already been done."

We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only of Ukraine, but also of Europe and the whole world

At the same time, Cyril Ramaphosa shared details of his conversation with the Russian leadership, Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for meetings at the highest level in various formats. From the first seconds of the war, we want to end it, because Ukraine did not start this war. Russia is the only reason for the delay and lack of peace