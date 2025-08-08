$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 74527 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 84191 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 51599 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 105263 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 64726 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 48107 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36207 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 92145 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25701 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Ramaphosa: the president announced the topics of conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Contacts with leaders of other countries and ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war were discussed.

Zelenskyy spoke with South African President Ramaphosa: the president announced the topics of conversation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. He reported the details of the conversation on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy informed his counterpart about contacts with US President Donald Trump and leaders of European countries. He stated that "much has already been done."

We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only of Ukraine, but also of Europe and the whole world

 - stated the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, Cyril Ramaphosa shared details of his conversation with the Russian leadership, Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for meetings at the highest level in various formats. From the first seconds of the war, we want to end it, because Ukraine did not start this war. Russia is the only reason for the delay and lack of peace 

– wrote Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. They discussed ending human casualties and establishing peace in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs a new instrument for supplying weapons to Ukraine - PURL. Latvia is ready to join it, the head of state noted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Cyril Ramaphosa
Petr Fiala
Latvia
Donald Trump
South Africa
Czech Republic
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine