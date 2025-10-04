Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections

The party of Czech billionaire and populist Andrej Babiš, "Action of Dissatisfied Citizens" (ANO), is gaining a significant lead in the parliamentary elections. This is evidenced by the counting of about 92% of the votes, published on Saturday, October 4, DW reports, writes UNN.

According to the published data, ANO is the undisputed leader with 35.1% of the votes. In second place is the SPOLU party of the current Prime Minister Petr Fiala - it gains 22.9% of the votes.

It is noted that, according to preliminary results, a total of six parties have overcome the 5% barrier required to obtain seats in the lower house of parliament, which has 200 deputies.

In third place is the centrist liberal party "Mayors and Independents" (STAN), which gains 11% of the votes. They are followed by the Pirati party, which gained 8.7% of the votes. In fifth place is the anti-immigrant party "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (SPD) with 7.9%, and in sixth place is the right-wing populist party "Motorists for Themselves" (AUTO) with 6.8% of the votes.

In the Czech Republic, the elections for the new composition of the Chamber of Deputies have ended, and the counting of votes has begun. Voter turnout significantly exceeded 50%, reaching over 60% in some polling stations.

