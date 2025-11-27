$42.300.10
Czech Republic earned more than it spent on aid to Ukraine – Fiala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Czech Prime Minister Fiala stated that the Czech Republic earned more than it spent on supporting Ukraine during the war. According to him, since the beginning of the war in 2022, aid for all departments and government agencies has reached 91.3 billion crowns.

Czech Republic earned more than it spent on aid to Ukraine – Fiala

The Czech state has spent 91.3 billion crowns on supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, but revenues exceeded these expenditures by 12.7 billion crowns, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced, UNN reports.

Details

The Czech state is definitely not losing money by helping Ukraine, quite the opposite. Of course, this is not the most important thing in this whole matter. We should not ignore the aspect of justice and the just struggle of Ukrainians, security aspects and everything else, but the numbers speak very clearly.

– Fiala told reporters.

He added that revenues from social and health insurance, taxes, and compensation for military aid exceed state expenditures.

Part. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the government's resignation on November 6 - the Ukrainian flag was removed from the parliament building

Fiala clarified that all ministries and public administration bodies were taken into account, including military aid, economic diplomacy, and refugee accommodation costs.

Total aid for all departments and public administration bodies since 2022 has reached 91.3 billion crowns

– the Prime Minister emphasized.

He also noted that the healthcare sector is in surplus for Ukrainian refugees: revenues from public health insurance amount to 24.1 billion crowns, while expenditures are 11.8 billion. Fiala thanked everyone who contributed to supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Part. Almost 10 million Ukrainians have become refugees - UN

Stepan Haftko

