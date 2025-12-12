White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one condition

The administration of US President Donald Trump may send its representative to a meeting in Europe this week, but only if there is a "real chance" to sign a peace agreement. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Trump is critical of the current state of affairs.

We, the United States and the Trump administration, continue to actively work to end the Russian-Ukrainian war - said Leavitt.

She reminded that the head of the White House held a telephone conversation with European leaders on Wednesday, and his special envoy Witkoff and his team "continue to talk with both sides literally now." At the same time, according to the spokeswoman, the meeting of US representatives in Paris on Ukraine this week is not guaranteed.

"If there is a real chance to sign a peace agreement, if we feel that these meetings are worthy for someone to be present from the United States this weekend, then we will send our representative," Leavitt clarified.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian team held talks with the American delegation, including Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. President Zelensky emphasized the importance of concrete actions by partners in the event of new Russian aggression.

