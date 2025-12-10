$42.180.11
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
02:20 PM • 9804 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
01:11 PM • 13605 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 15359 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 19701 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
11:35 AM • 15993 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 14034 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
December 10, 09:54 AM • 24499 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17066 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27526 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

Ukraine will submit a document to the US in the near future after several rounds of peace talks. This will happen after working with Trump's team and European partners.

Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to submit a 20-point document that could define the parameters for ending the war to the United States "in the near future," after working with the team of US President Donald Trump and European partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In parallel, we are finalizing work on a 20-point fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to submit the document to the United States in the near future after our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations with the American side will continue today regarding a document that details the process of reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine after the end of the full-scale war.

Julia Shramko

