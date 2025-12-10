Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to submit a 20-point document that could define the parameters for ending the war to the United States "in the near future," after working with the team of US President Donald Trump and European partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In parallel, we are finalizing work on a 20-point fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to submit the document to the United States in the near future after our joint work with President Trump's team and partners in Europe. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that negotiations with the American side will continue today regarding a document that details the process of reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine after the end of the full-scale war.