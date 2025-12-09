Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian and European components of possible steps to end the war have been worked out more thoroughly, and we are ready to present them to partners in America. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the President, today they have already discussed with the Ukrainian negotiating team the results of the work in London the day before at the level of national security advisors of European partners.

We are working very actively on all components of possible steps to end the war. The Ukrainian and European components have been worked out more thoroughly, and we are ready to present them to partners in America. Together with the American side, we expect to make the possible steps as workable as possible as soon as possible. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in a real peace and is constantly in contact with America.

And as partners in the negotiating teams rightly point out, everything depends on whether Russia is ready to take effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from flaring up again. In the near future, we will be ready to send the revised documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine! - the President summarized.

