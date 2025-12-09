$42.060.13
Ursula von der Leyen: The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after meeting with Zelenskyy, declared the unwavering support of the European Union for Ukraine. She confirmed that proposals for financing Kyiv are already being considered.

Ursula von der Leyen: The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table

While peace talks are ongoing, the European Union remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a meeting in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Council President António Costa, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, proposals for financing Kyiv are "already on the table."

The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. We reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the EU remains steadfast and committed to its principles. Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected. Ukraine's security must be guaranteed in the long term as the first line of defense of our Union. These priorities were at the center of our discussions with the NATO Secretary General

- von der Leyen wrote on the social network X.

She assured that Europe will continue to contribute to all efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Council President António Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The diplomatic track, security guarantees, the PURL initiative, and a reparations loan were discussed.

