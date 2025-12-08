Europe has the means and the will to increase pressure on Russia: von der Leyen after the meeting of the coalition of the willing

$42.060.13
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
02:55 PM • 11990 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 15384 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 22826 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27140 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26756 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17226 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28808 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13836 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13917 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 4054 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27137 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26754 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28807 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 36081 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 36081 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Europe has the means and the will to increase pressure on Russia: von der Leyen after the meeting of the coalition of the willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The President of the European Commission also emphasized that "Europe's defense is our responsibility," summarizing plans to increase defense spending and production.

Europe has the means and the will to increase pressure on Russia: von der Leyen after the meeting of the coalition of the willing

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted that the bloc "has the means and the will to increase pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table," commenting on today's online coalition of the willing, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The meeting likely followed a four-way meeting between Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Zelenskyy in London.

Von der Leyen said that European leaders "know what is at stake and know that we no longer have time to delay."

She particularly defended the EU's proposal for a reparations loan backed by frozen Russian assets, which Belgium continues to oppose due to legal issues.

"The proposal works on the remaining cash generated from frozen Russian assets. These remnants will be used for reparations. So the longer Putin wages his war, sheds blood, takes lives, and destroys Ukrainian infrastructure, the higher the costs will be for Russia," she said.

The President of the European Commission also emphasized that "the defense of Europe is our responsibility," summarizing plans to increase defense spending and production.

Regarding diplomacy, she strongly criticized Moscow for "deception" and "stalling for time," as well as for "mocking diplomacy and increasing the number of attacks while pretending to seek peace."

"Today, this facade remains unwavering. But we will not fall for it, we know who is the aggressor and who is the victim in this war," she said.

Ensuring real security is always a joint effort: Zelenskyy showed photos from a meeting with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany08.12.25, 16:41 • 1940 views

Antonina Tumanova

